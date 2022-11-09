Community Voices: On being a veteran in 2022

Over the past few years I have annually updated “The State of Veteran Affairs” for our community on the challenges faced by those who have worn the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces. It remains important to reflect upon and acknowledge the circumstances of our veterans.

This Veterans Day 2022, our active-duty, reserve-component and former service members are American citizens who continue to pay attention to political debates on both domestic and foreign security issues. This November, veterans engaged in the democratic process by casting their votes with fellow citizens in the midterm elections. One can presume they are concerned about the state of our nation with its increased polarization that has divided its citizenry. An equal concern may have been about how to interpret confrontations—political and social—that erupted across the country.

Arguably, the circumstances since 2020 have accentuated economic and medical concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impact our U.S. veteran population. For this fiscal year 2023, the U.S. government has once again increased its budget request by more than 10% to $314.1 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Our society continues to hold the U.S. military in high regard, as reported by Gallup Poll in July 2022, as the institution in which Americans have consistently held among the highest in public confidence. This, however, coincides with the overall drop in confidence in other major U.S. institutions. Our government has made substantial progress in addressing unemployment, homelessness and suicide among veterans. For several years they were at greater risk than their non-serving counterparts for homelessness and suicide, as well as for encounters with law enforcement. A 2012 study found that about 9% of veterans and service members who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan have been arrested since returning home.

The Pew Research Center reported in September 2019 that veterans comprise 8% of U.S. adults. From the Pew study, “For many veterans, the imprint of war is felt beyond their tour of duty and carries over into the transition from military to civilian life.” Those leaving military service return to a society that has COVID-19 related economic struggles. As the national unemployment rate for October 2022 is 3.7%, post-Gulf War II veterans are doing slightly better at 2.8%. The good news is the unemployment rate for all veterans at 2.5% is lower than the national average.

On another positive note, while the national goal to eliminate veterans’ homelessness by 2015 has not yet been met, homelessness among veterans has declined substantially. In 2014, the Departments of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) jointly reported to Congress that 19% of the nation’s homeless adult population were veterans and that about 75,000 veterans had no shelter on any given night. The 2021 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) informed Congress that this number had dropped substantially since 2009. Nevertheless, in January 2021 there were an estimated 19,750 sheltered homeless staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs. Currently representing 8% of the sheltered homeless adult population, 15% of those veterans had chronic patterns of homelessness.

The suicide statistics remain most distressing. The VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report estimated that 13.9% of suicide victims in this country are former service members. Keep in mind that veterans are only 8% of U.S population. Through 2020, veterans’ suicide rate was 57.3% higher than their peers in the general population when adjusted for age and gender.

From 2001 to 2020, U.S. adult suicide rates increased by nearly 50%; in 2020, 18-34 year-old post-Gulf War II veterans had the highest suicide rate among all veterans. Disturbingly, 58.0% of veterans under recent VA care who died by suicide had been diagnosed with mental health or substance abuse disorders. And, after adjusting for age, the 2019 rate of suicide among women veterans remained about two times the rate for non-veteran women. Though some may believe war trauma is a major factor, previous studies found suicides among non-deployed Gulf War II veterans were greater than among those who had deployed.

Our nation must always demonstrate that it values the sacrifices of its veterans. The specter of unemployment, homelessness and suicide should not be the legacy of military service. The national commitment must extend far beyond a single day of the year that originally commemorated the victorious conclusion of a war that was to end all wars. U.S. veterans still face “wars” on a daily basis on the homefront. We must help them to find peace.