Community Voices: Is Scott Perry out of touch with reality or corrupt?

Last week, out of curiosity, I visited the campaign website of my U. S. congressman, Scott Perry. On the “donate” page I found the following: “Become an Exclusive Weekly Patriot through Election Day to defend President Trump’s Senate majority and his Make America Great agenda!”

Not only does he have the wrong president, wrong majority and wrong house of Congress, he implies that donating to his campaign will make you a patriot, and if you do it often enough, you will become an “Exclusive Weekly Patriot”! How special!

That campaign website makes the campaign, and by extension, the candidate, look somewhat out of touch with reality. But of greater significance, Scott Perry’s words and actions make him appear intentionally corrupt. Which is it – out of touch with reality or intentionally corrupt?

Starting immediately after the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Perry pushed conspiracy theories about election fraud to anyone who would listen, and importantly, to Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff. He wanted U. S. intelligence agencies to investigate Dominion voting machines for signs of voter fraud or foreign interference. He told Meadows the British and Italian governments were manipulating U.S. elections via satellites, and alleged CIA Director Gina Haspel had conspired with them. Perry has a long history of supporting conspiracy theories, including some from QAnon.

Out of touch with reality? Intentionally corrupt?

On Dec. 1, Attorney General Bill Barr announced that his investigation found no evidence of any significant voter or election fraud. The Electoral College met and counted the votes on Dec. 14, finding Joe Biden the clear winner. Lawyers for Donald Trump filed dozens of lawsuits alleging fraud or irregularities but were completely unsuccessful in court.

But that didn’t deter Rep. Perry. On Dec. 21, he attended an Oval Office meeting with Trump to strategize about what Congress could do to block certification of Biden’s election. White House visitor logs show a private meeting with Republican members of Congress, which included Perry, nine other House members, Mike Pence, Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) set up the meeting, with the email subject line “White House meeting Dec. 21 regarding Jan. 6”. They discussed the Eastman theory: that Pence could decide which electoral votes to accept to keep Trump in power. A witness testified that Perry discussed the idea of Trump going to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Out of touch with reality? Intentionally corrupt?

The next day, Dec. 22, Perry introduced DOJ environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark to President Trump. Emails show Perry pushed the idea of Trump making Clark the acting Attorney General, and this almost happened. Clark was sympathetic to Trump’s effort to push an election-fraud lie to stay in power. Clark was ready and willing to, at least, cast doubt on the validity of the election and start investigations that would muddy the waters regarding the election.

Then, on Jan. 6, after the riot, Rep. Perry led the objection to accepting the electors from Pennsylvania. His objections weren’t about voters or local election officials claiming fraud. They were about the legislature’s authority to enable no-excuse mail-in voting, and some minor decisions made by election officials and state courts. In other words, it wasn’t about fraud; it was about overturning the will of PA citizens who voted in good faith.

Out of touch with reality? Intentionally corrupt?

In the days after Jan. 6, Rep. Perry discussed the possibility of a presidential pardon for himself, according to the testimony of a witness under oath. Perry has denied this, but not under oath.

The congressman has an easy way to set the record straight under oath. After seeking his voluntary cooperation, the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed him in May of this year.

Instead of taking that opportunity, he has defied that subpoena. His excuse? He argues the select committee is illegitimate because Speaker Pelosi refused to allow two of Minority Leader McCarthy's proposed appointees to serve on the committee — a meritless argument rejected by a Trump-appointed judge in court. He also trots out Trump’s well-worn charge of “witch-hunt”.

Out of touch with reality? Intentionally corrupt?

Certainly, a candidate’s ideology and their positions on issues are important to voters. But if they lack integrity, honesty and a grounding in reality, can we trust them to represent our best interests? If a candidate is willing to subvert our cherished democratic principles, such as a peaceful transition after an election, don’t we risk losing our stable democracy, which we depend upon to protect our freedoms and well-being?

Scott Perry was a principal player in an attempt at a coup; an attempt to keep Donald Trump in office after losing the presidential election. These are not the actions of a patriot.

Out of touch with reality? Intentionally corrupt?

Either way, he shouldn’t represent us.