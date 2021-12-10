Community Voices: How trustworthy are Pennsylvania news outlets?

In collaboration with colleagues from a variety of national and international universities, newspapers, think tanks and other organizations, I recently launched the Connors Forum for a Healthy Democracy. You can visit us at ConnorsForum.org. The mission of this initiative is to disseminate high-quality information to the American public around issues of news literacy, societal well-being and democracy promotion, with a particular focus on our state of Pennsylvania.

At the Connors Forum we are deeply committed to a nonpartisan approach. We are aware that many people in important positions make similar claims to neutrality while knowingly or unknowingly representing subjective values and beliefs as empirical facts. Using the ethics and methodologies of scientific research and journalism as our guides, we will always do our best to present only the weight of the empirical evidence about the issues we discuss.

Our efforts will include free events (streamed online), featuring experts speaking about a variety of pressing societal issues, as well as publications by our network of affiliated scholars.

We will also promote tools and resources that allow the public easy access to reliable nonpartisan information. One such resource is our comprehensive Guide to Trustworthy News Outlets, which is used by educators and organizations around the country to help people understand the difference between trustworthy and untrustworthy news sources.

Another centerpiece of our efforts is our collection of State of the Commonwealth Report Cards. These report cards contain easy-to-understand indicators of news media trustworthiness, societal well-being and the health of democracy in our state. While the societal well-being and democracy report cards will be released in the coming months, our news media report card is available now at our website.

So how trustworthy are the news outlets on which Pennsylvanians rely?

We started our analysis by identifying well-known local and regional news outlets, as well as outlets that have the largest print or digital audiences (based on data provided to us by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association). We then applied our rigorous trustworthiness rubric to these outlets’ content.

Overall, Pennsylvania news outlets scored very well. Of the 15 outlets that we analyzed, 14 passed our rubric’s high trustworthiness standards, including Patriot-News/Pennlive, Philadelphia Inquirer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, LNP and Morning Call. When it comes to local and regional news sources, Pennsylvanians clearly have access to a healthy amount of trustworthy journalism that is both credible and limited in bias. You can see the full report card here: https://www.connorsforum.org/journalism-report-card.

Our analysis revealed that Pennsylvanians have a number of trustworthy national outlets available to them as well, but here they must be more careful, discerning and selective. The outlets that scored well were the major news networks (ABC, CBS and NBC), a variety of well-known national news websites (Associated Press, Reuters, Axios and Politico), as well as a number of well-known national newspapers (including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today and Washington Post).

But as you can see on the report card, a number of popular national outlets were scored as untrustworthy — a troubling reality given that these outlets collectively boast a very large audience. The untrustworthy news outlets run the political gamut from left-of-center — like CNN and MSNBC — to right-of-center — like Fox News and Newsmax.

To be graded as trustworthy by the Connors Forum’s rubric, a news outlet (a) must pass all five of the credibility standards used by NewsGuard, (b) cannot be rated outside of the green “most-reliable” zone by Ad Fontes Media, and (c) cannot be rated as hyperpartisan by either Ad Fontes Media or AllSides.

As just one illustration of the high standards demanded by our rubric, consider NewsGuard’s methodology.

NewsGuard employs skilled analysts like James Warren, who amassed a wealth of journalistic experience and knowledge in his five decades in the news industry. This experience included working as managing editor at the Chicago Tribune and chief media writer at the Poynter Institute. When a NewsGuard analyst rates a news outlet, he/she first rigorously assesses the outlet’s content against nine objective criteria.

During this process, a “Nutrition Label” is drafted for the outlet consisting of a grid showing its performance on each of the nine criteria and a written explanation of the rating. If it is believed that the outlet fell short of NewsGuard’s standards of credibility and transparency, the outlet is contacted for comment. The analyst’s work is then reviewed and fact-checked by at least one senior editor, and then reviewed and fact-checked again by both of NewsGuard’s CEOs to ensure that the rating is as fair and accurate as possible. The outlet is then given a rating and the analysis is posted online for transparency purposes.

Relying on credible information is crucial at this moment in time. Too many Americans are consuming low-quality and misleading information, and this is poisoning our society and destabilizing our democracy. Building a healthy news diet with a handful of the news outlets rated as trustworthy by the Connors Forum will limit the amount of misinformation and disinformation one is exposed to.

Be sure to check out our website, ConnorsForum.org, in the coming months for more nonpartisan information about the trustworthiness of news outlets, well-being of citizens and health of democracy in our state.

Lawrence M. Eppard is a researcher, Shippensburg University faculty member, and director of the Connors Forum for a Healthy Democracy. He is also the co-host of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, which is distributed by The Sentinel and other Lee Enterprises newspapers.

