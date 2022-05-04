Community Voices: How did CRT become a focal point of the culture wars?

How did the idea that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being taught in our schools become a belief accepted by a wide swath of Americans? It wasn’t even on the radar two years ago. It really popped out of the blue. Why? How?

There’s actually an answer to these questions. And that answer is – Christopher F. Rufo, a conservative freelance filmmaker/journalist who came upon CRT in summer 2020 and quickly saw it as a vehicle for a strong message of grievance regarding race and political correctness.

CRT isn’t new. It’s an established area of discussion in US law schools from the 1960s. Its basic idea is that the systemic racism in this country’s history still exists, at least to some extent, in our cultural and legal institutions.

As COVID raged, Rufo found his new political weapon. First, he was able to find some “connections” between “Critical Theory” and even some early CRT writers with Marxism.

Next, he dug up some content from diversity training sessions that were ill-conceived and inappropriate. Given that there are thousands of diversity training sessions each year, it’s not surprising that some are just silly or go off the rails.

He felt strongly that he had found a catch phrase and message that would surpass those in current use by conservatives, such as “politically correct,” “cancel culture” and “wokeness.” He could mold his new find into a powerful talking point that stirred the grievances of those who felt they were losing their culture – how “their” country was supposed to be.

By late summer 2020, Rufo had written several articles about the menace of CRT, and on Sept. 2 he appeared on the Tucker Carlson show. The very next day, he got a call from Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, asking Rufo to fly to DC to help draft an executive order banning CRT from being mentioned in government contractor training. In Rufo’s own words, “This entire movement came from nothing.”

Since then, Rufo has appeared on Fox News many times, has become a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and has written dozens of articles—mostly about anti-bias training in government, schools and corporations.

The fire of CRT was lit. Forget the War on Christmas. CRT was the real existential threat to the true American way of life. Quickly others on the right, politicians and their media partners, saw the value of pushing this narrative. Soon CRT was purported to be everywhere. Except, it really wasn’t! Sure, Rufo and others found a handful of teachers who were apparently trying to teach something CRT-ish, but from over 3 million teachers, that’s not even a respectable molehill.

Like the childhood game of telephone, as CRT spread through the right, it morphed into a racist plot, a guilt trip for all whites, a rationale for all kinds of reverse discrimination. And most powerfully of all, into a widespread program of indoctrination in our schools threatening the “true” culture of the real America. Except, of course, it wasn’t any of those things.

Other events occurred during this same time frame that played into this evolving narrative. There was a dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans and the murder of George Floyd. Police departments and the US military discovered they really did have a greater need for diversity training than they thought. And in our schools, a fair number of teachers and creators of curriculum materials were moved to rethink the presentation of this country’s racial history.

This was long overdue. On a personal note, I grew up in the 1950s in Muskogee, Oklahoma, 50 miles from Tulsa, and never heard of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 until I was over 60 years old. I never heard of the two dozen massacres of Blacks by whites, from 1868-1925 in places including Rosewood, Florida; Colfax, Louisiana; and Elaine, Arkansas. But that’s not CRT, just honest history.

One reason the CRT grievance message has gained traction is that it requires a bit of critical thinking and information gathering to separate facts from fiction. Rufo admits that he is quite intentionally redefining what CRT means in the public mind. “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” he wrote. “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”

The movement has spread like wildfire, giving us the banning of “CRT math textbooks” in Florida, and our own Rep. Barb Gleim proposing an anti-CRT bill in the state legislature and suggesting on Facebook that parents volunteer to substitute in schools to keep an eye out for sinister attempts by teachers to indoctrinate their students with inappropriate cultural ideas.

CRT has attained amazing power as a message that stirs a deep-seated fear of loss of culture – a real mountain of political and ideological propaganda created out of a molehill by a single activist. It truly is amazing what a single person can accomplish with our current media megaphones tuned to arouse and amplify our simmering grievances.

John Sigle was a professor of computer science for almost 40 years, moving to Carlisle in 2012 and finishing his career as a visiting professor at Dickinson College. Over the last 20 years he has developed his interest in national, state and local affairs and written more than 70 opinion pieces for four newspapers.

