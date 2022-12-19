Community Voices: Freedom to be a democracy

In this beautiful season of gift giving, I believe the greatest gift we can give our loved ones is the belief that their voice matters and the assurance that they live in a country that represents them. Our democracy may be fragile, but the vision, struggle and dedication of many people have sustained us as a representative democracy with inalienable rights and freedoms.

My gold standard for freedom was declared by Franklin Delano Roosevelt on Jan. 6, 1941, in his Four Freedoms State of the Union address. He envisioned a country and a world where all people have freedom of speech and religion, as well as freedom from want and fear.

Roosevelt described freedom of speech as the right to seek, receive and share information and ideas of all kinds. Freedom of religion means every person can worship in their own way. Freedom from want means that people don’t have to worry about feeding and clothing their children or finding a roof over their heads. And FDR’s definition of freedom from fear involved a reduction of weapons to prevent violent aggression.

Fast forward to the “Freedom Caucus” being rallied in Pennsylvania by Rep. Scott Perry. Membership is secret, members pledge to vote only with their caucus — not their constituents, their conscience, or the Constitution — the goal is control and power, much like the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Freedom Caucus does not support freedom to be a democracy.

As we watch with horror the ongoing battle in Ukraine to preserve their democracy and freedom, we are reminded of attacks on democracy across the globe and in our own backyard. We just emerged from the dangers of anti-democratic, anti-personal freedom candidates threatening to take over our state and our legislature in Pennsylvania.

Locally we continue to have anti-freedom, anti-individual rights, anti-history and book banning attacks in our school board meetings. We continue to lose more teachers who are overwhelmed by the battles against honest, democratic education, free speech and respect for human rights.

Having grown up in rural Silver Spring Township when Cumberland Valley High School was called “Cow Valley” due to our many farming families, I think back to the openness to learning I experienced as a student there in the ‘60s. We were required to have science projects, and there was vibrant debate and extemporaneous speaking focused on critical issues of the day from current news journals that we were encouraged to read.

Today local legislators want to police our teachers to ensure they are not teaching critical thinking or exploring a full, complex and honest view of our history. Philosophers over the centuries have warned us that human beings cannot sustain both freedom and ignorance, so a full, rich education is vital for true freedom.

It is telling that Freedom Caucus members have resisted fully funding and supporting public education, instead supporting more segregated (by class and race) charter and cyber schools and other privatization schemes that siphon off funding from public schools and are more profit making and less democratic.

Eleanor Roosevelt said that universal rights and freedoms begin at home, in small places: “Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere.” So we must be vigilant and protective of the freedoms that we enjoy and that we pass on to our loved ones.

Beware of what FDR called, “that small group of selfish men who would clip the wings of the American eagle in order to feather their own nests” (Jan. 6, 1941).

Eighty-two years later, Jan. 6, 2023, there will be a noon rally at the Capitol in Harrisburg to speak out against the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection organizing and the Freedom Caucus organizing of Rep. Scott Perry. Come and celebrate the New Year, bring your loved ones, and use your voices to celebrate the true freedoms that we must protect and defend in the years to come.