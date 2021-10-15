Community Voices: Fighting for democracy in Pennsylvania and beyond

The “Big Lie” surges on in Pennsylvania as some state legislators are demanding an audit of the 2020 election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. If the audit bears any resemblance to what took place in Arizona, it will not be a true audit like the legitimate ones already conducted. Instead, it will be a partisan political ploy carried out by non-professionals, and the results will be worthless.

Nationally, we may be on the verge of the “greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War” and quite possibly the “suspension of American democracy as we have known it,” in the words of Washington Post contributing columnist Robert Kagan. The problems are numerous, including misinformation and disinformation, partisan media outlets, political polarization, erosion of support for democracy, weakening of social cohesion, low levels of political participation, government gridlock and dysfunction, partisan gerrymandering, an attempted coup, the “Big Lie,” an insurrection, fake election audits, authoritarian state legislature power grabs, voting rights rollbacks, threats to elected officials and election workers, and secessionist talk, to name a few.

What can we do to restore our democracy? There are a number of possible courses of action, including new internet regulations and serious news media and political reforms.

Kimberly Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, argues for two reforms in particular: an affirmative right to vote and changes to the Electoral Count Act. Of the latter she told me: “There are massive holes in the Electoral Count Act. It is stunning that there is nothing requiring states to count the popular vote. Arizona is proposing legislation to ignore the popular vote and allow the state legislature to pick the electors. That is not democracy. If this is not addressed, state legislatures and/or Congress can steal the next election. The future of our republic is at stake.”

Until serious large-scale actions are taken to address problems with the internet, partisan news media and our political system, we are all going to have to do our part to restore our democracy. One important step is to consume only reliable information.

It could be argued that there is more high-quality journalism and information available to the average American citizen today than in any previous time period. We also have easier access to it than ever before. Think about it: how awestruck would previous generations be at the fact that small devices in our pockets contain exponentially more information than their best libraries? Unfortunately, the amount of misinformation and disinformation has grown just as rapidly, and it is just as easy (and sometimes easier) to access.

All people, regardless of their political orientation, have hard-wired cognitive biases. We tend to look for information that confirms our existing beliefs, avoid information that does not, and interpret information to make it consistent with what we already believe.

In previous time periods there were societal guardrails that kept our cognitive biases somewhat at bay. A variety of factors are eroding those protections and unleashing our biases, including growing partisanship, the Internet, declining trust in institutions which create and/or disseminate information, the decline of traditional news outlets and rise of partisan ones (including cable news, talk radio, and partisan websites), and social media. These factors together have helped create a situation where many Americans are unable to differentiate legitimate journalism from biased partisanship, lock themselves in ideological silos, and become addicted to low-quality news sources.

Because of all of this, we find ourselves in a “post-truth” age, where millions of Americans have lost faith in notions of facts and expertise, increasingly give their feelings primacy over empirical evidence, and are becoming more and more comfortable bending reality to their beliefs (instead of the other way around).

Just like tasty but fattening food, low-quality news sources (such as cable news, partisan websites and talk radio) make us feel good, are addictive and are terrible for us. But people have a much easier time differentiating healthy food from unhealthy food than they do reliable news sources from unreliable ones. Imagine how hard a diet would be if you had no idea which foods were healthy and which ones were not.

With this in mind my colleagues (former Chicago Tribune editor Michael Deas and political scientist Alison Dagnes) and I compiled a list of 50 high-quality news and information sources that provide reliable information with limited bias. Building a healthy news diet with a handful of these sources would seriously limit the amount of misinformation and disinformation one consumes.

To be on our list, an outlet must pass all five of the credibility standards used by NewsGuard and cannot be rated outside of the green “most-reliable” zone by Ad Fontes Media. Additionally, an outlet is disqualified if it is rated as hyperpartisan by either Ad Fontes Media or AllSides.

You can read about the methodologies of these organizations here and here and here. But in a nutshell, these organizations employ multiple analysts to rate the content that individual news outlets produce. These ratings are rigorous, objective, and rule-based.

Using all three of these news ratings tools in conjunction is akin to a “Swiss cheese defense.” While it is possible that one of these organizations could make a mistake in their analysis of a particular news outlet, it is highly unlikely that all three would give an unreliable outlet high marks.

Democracy is under serious threat. It is time to consider regulating the Internet and reforming news media and the political system. For now, we are all going to have to do our part and hold ourselves accountable. With recent developments here in our own state of Pennsylvania, this is as crucial as ever. The future of our republic is at stake and there is no time to lose.

Lawrence M. Eppard is a researcher, Shippensburg University faculty member and host of the Utterly Moderate Podcast. Be sure to check out the “Journalism and Democracy” event at Shippensburg University on Nov. 2 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Details at www.connorsforum.org.

