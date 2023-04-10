Many of us have a daughter, son, aunt, uncle, mother, father spouse or friend who is a teacher. We know how hard they work, the money they spend to buy school supplies, the extra courses and workshops they take during vacations to continue their learning. Sadly, their paycheck has not kept up with housing, health care and essential living expenses.

We know their dedication and commitment to giving our children the education to be successful in life and to understand their role in a participatory democracy. Our teachers encourage students to think critically so they can understand our less than perfect history, our complex society and the many changes and challenges that they will face.

Teachers help students understand the world they live in to make sense of it and not continue to repeat the mistakes of the past. As a society, we have burdened our children and grandchildren with the impossible task of cleaning up the messes that we refuse to clean up.

When I began teaching in 1968, the world was complicated, but my students did not have to witness a million deaths from COVID, catastrophic climate disasters, horrific gun violence, crushing economic inequality, soaring poverty and homelessness, misinformed culture wars and a nation divided, not united to solve seemingly intractable problems.

We wonder why our children and youth have more mental health problems, and why our handsomely paid legislators, elected to serve us, have done little to seriously work on the problems our children face in their futures. How confusing it must be for them to find a direction, when both left and right are so demonized. How can our youth imagine unity when adults are so divided?

From 1990 to 2010, I had the honor to teach prospective teachers, and I can truthfully say they were the most dedicated, bright, hardworking, thoughtful students I ever had the opportunity to teach. I followed my students to hundreds of public school classrooms where they observed and student taught, and I was impressed with the knowledge and commitment of their teacher mentors.

It is ironic that Pennsylvania legislators — the largest and most expensive legislature per capita in the country — voted to have their six digit paychecks increase yearly for cost of living, yet refuse to come to the aid of their hard working, underpaid teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses who don’t earn half of legislators’ benefits and pay.

What do legislators do instead? Here’s an example. In 2011, charter and cyber schools were reimbursed by the state for 30% of their costs. But legislators eliminated this state line item and forced our public school districts to pay 100% of costs per student of charter and cyber schools, due to heavy lobbying efforts funded by wealthy donors. And this 100% taxpayer funding has nearly bankrupt many of our public schools and caused higher property taxes, while some cyber and charter school CEOs are getting wealthy.

The war against truth, understanding, human decency and a full and rich education for all of our children is very well funded and organized, with dark money behind the relentless attacks on our teachers and schools (and school boards), who are burning out at record numbers. How can we support those whom we trust with the care and education of our children?

First, we can tell our elected representatives their job is on the line — that we are watching what they do, and we expect them to support our public schools and teachers. We have a historic opportunity to do this, because of the recent court ruling that our public schools lack equity and sufficient funding.

Second, we can show up at school board meetings where a small, but very vocal anti-teacher, anti-thinking, anti-public school group of people try to dominate the conversation on what is best for our children.

We can also call a teacher to ask about the challenges and pressures they are facing. Let them know you care, understand and appreciate their dedicated work in service to our children and youth. We can’t afford to lose one more teacher.

Otherwise, teachers and librarians will be forced to vastly reduce the knowledge, understanding and growth of our children and grandchildren, moving us backwards as a society — distrustful of our teachers, fearful of learning and controlled by autocrats who want one way of thinking.

Despite rampant and vindictive culture wars, and despite anti-teacher and anti-public school propaganda, we are still a representative democracy — as long as we all participate actively. We can all find ways to move ahead together, fully awake and committed to the excellent education our youth deserve. We can do this together — left, right and center — for our teachers, librarians, public schools and democracy. And most of all, for our children and grandchildren.

Jill Sunday Bartoli has taught at high school and college levels for over 30 years. Her research and writing focuses on equal opportunity to learn in public schools.