My local senator admits in his newsletter that “many students are trapped in failing public schools. “ My local representative would agree.

What they do not admit is that their party’s refusal to level up the playing field in our poorest PA public schools has created those failing schools. And their refusal to respect the PA Supreme Court ruling to equitably fund schools in poor communities is unconstitutional, inequitable, undemocratic, racist and a blatant act of child neglect and abuse.

Their alternative — $100 million for the re-named voucher program, Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS), which would pull out a small fraction of students to go to better funded schools — does nothing for the hundreds of thousands of students left behind in the schools they refuse to equitably fund.

It’s like the story of two legislators walking along the Susquehanna River and seeing a baby floating in the water. They jump in to save the baby, just as two more babies come floating down. After they save those, three more come along, then four. Finally, one legislator gets out of the river, much to the horror of the other, and says, “I’m going upstream to see who is throwing these babies into the river.”

Our job as citizens who care about a fair and equal democracy, is to look past the diversions, deceptions and outright lies in policies proposed by legislators, and find the truth. Who is throwing our babies into the river?

The current legislative effort to refuse the vital Level Up funding for PA schools seems like a ploy to further cripple our poorest children and their schools. Follow the money to see who is behind this. The next step will be demanding more tests to prove the children are failing. Couple this with senseless standardized, mandated reading material — what Frank Smith calls “Unspeakable Acts, Unnatural Practices,” and we have the perfect recipe for failure.

Reading and learning are natural for human beings. From infancy to adulthood, we are constantly, sometimes annoyingly, making sense of our world. All children need is supportive, observant guides (teachers, caregivers, mentors) to match them with good books and meaning filled opportunities to learn. Initially they need their guides to read to and with them, talk with them as they make sense of what they are reading, and encourage their continual learning. Then we need to get out of their way and let them soar, while we protect them from meaningless diversions, outside mandates and standardization. Our kids are not Fords on a factory line.

Problems arise when learners encounter nonsense, like unspeakable phonetic drills and the unnatural practices of focusing on parts or pieces of words instead of sense making. Billions are made by commercial textbook and testing corporations to teach the art of being stupid.

Fortunately, many classrooms are filled with meaning making through excellent children’s books, personal relationships with observant and supportive teachers, and many opportunities to be creative and explore individual interests. Teachers should give us all hope for a better tomorrow.

But teachers need our help in defending children and youth against powerful, politically endorsed corporations whose goal is control of teaching and continued profiteering , making schools into senseless commercial marketplaces. Mandated standardized testing alone yields billions of dollars on the backs of our children, who are increasingly anxious, frustrated and disinterested in learning.

Are there good alternatives to this gross waste of time and money? You bet! Let our teachers be the professionals they are — well qualified to create meaningful learning opportunities for their students. Teachers are also well qualified to evaluate the learning and growth of their students through observation, teacher made tests, student projects and portfolios, and student presentations of their work. The billions saved should be put into smaller class sizes, better teacher pay, and excellent books and other learning materials that kids want and need.

Commercialization, profiteering, and privatization of education were never the intent of the founders of our great American experiment in equal education for all citizens. But legislators, controlled by their profiteering donors, are cutting the heart and soul out of children’s learning.

As informed citizens we can see through the lies and deceptions and ban together with teachers to provide meaning filled, non-threatening opportunities for all of our children to learn and grow — joyfully! Let’s call out the lies and stand up for meaningful teaching and learning. Tell your legislators to support Level Up funding desperately needed in our poorest schools, and tell them to stop taking money from their big dollar profiteering donors.