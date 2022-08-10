Community Voices: Complex security issues for war college class

After the U.S. Army War College relocated to Carlisle Barracks in October 1951, graduates of the Class of 1952 faced the uncertainty of stalemate in the Korean War and ambiguity of Soviet Union intentions in Europe at the beginning of the Cold War. This summer, the new student body arrived in Carlisle with the Class of 2023 similarly in the midst of a complex security environment.

My own journey began over two decades ago with meeting our seminar mates in early August 2000 and completing the course with graduation in June 2001. Like our Academic Year 2023 students, I was excited and anxious about the year ahead.

From our first meeting, I was impressed by my seminar peers. We had diverse backgrounds of branches, services and components (active, guard/reserve and civilian), as well as various countries represented by international fellows. It was clear that although we had very talented individuals with extensive experience and unique expertise, no one was as bright as our collective group.

Egos, therefore, had to be placed in check. We had to manage our personalities and be aware of our preferences as well as biases in this new learning environment. Appropriately, an early objective for the war college was to establish norms that would guide our behavior within the seminar and with other seminars across the student body.

The war college curriculum remains about the same, with core courses in strategic leadership and defense management, theories of war and conflict, principles of national security policy development, and doctrine for planning military operations and campaigns. Core and elective courses present students several higher-level concepts, as well as abstract theories. While the curriculum contains a collection of historical case studies, a major challenge for students is to apply their newly acquired knowledge to past and present national security issues.

Each year inevitably presents case studies that emerge from actual global and national events. On the international front, in October 2000, my war college class was fixated on news reports of the attack on the USS Cole in the Gulf of Aden by two suicide bombers in a small boat from some then little-known group called Al-Qaeda. That brazen attack killed 17 U.S. Navy sailors and injured another 39. I still remember images of the damaged guided missile destroyer being towed away to sea.

In November 2000, the nation concluded a highly competitive presidential election campaign that saw the contestation of ballot counts. Over the next month, we witnessed the recounting of votes and audits of ballots with “hanging chads” in Florida, as well as accusations of illegitimate voting followed by legal challenges in the courts. The December ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the recounts ultimately decided the election result. That ruling subsequently led to the peaceful transfer of executive power to a new administration.

As our June graduation approached, we were confident that the US had the most powerful military in the world—the best equipped, best trained and best led. We heard our leaders proclaim a “strategic pause” where no peer-competitor nation would emerge until 2025. They also implored us to embrace the opportunity to transform the force with new technologies. Over the decades after the Sept. 11 attacks, our Class of 2001 members became senior leaders who led allies, partners, and coalition forces in the Global War on Terror.

Little did we know the plans and actions of Al-Qaeda would upend that confidence and demonstrably challenge our arrogance. We would come to know the names bin Laden and al Zawahiri in the pursuit of justice in the years ahead.

The Class of 2023 will have the opportunity to distill and consider the lessons from the two-decade long war in Afghanistan. Its members will undoubtedly study the reemergence of Russia with its “special military operations” against Ukraine. Of equal importance are regional and global activities of China that challenge U.S. national security interests.

My suggestion to U.S. and international members of the Class of 2023 remains consistent—look forward to your year ahead. Be curious and improve your knowledge over a broad range of topics. Develop your strategic thinking skills by challenging yourself with the curriculum. Pay attention to national and world events; use them to test the theories, models and frameworks that the war college will present to you. Be skeptical and open-minded. Build and be part of teams that are better than you are alone in facing tough circumstances. Prepare yourself for the uncertain future.

Our nations are counting on you.