Community Voices: An accidental carjacking

I hate to park my car in a huge mall. So many hazards: Pulling in, backing out, being careful of other shoppers walking behind or in front of my car. Then, after parking somewhere in the midst of 100 or more vehicles, I need to make sure that I can remember where I parked so that I can find my car again.
It’s not easy, especially if my car is far from the entrance to the store I am planning to visit.
Usually, once I get out of my car, I carefully face the distant store and lock in my mind an imaginary path to and from that store. That way, I can find the car easily when I return from the store. However, sometimes in my haste, I forget to plan for returning, or perhaps I visit another store or two. Then, I’m suddenly facing all the many parked cars and wondering where mine is.
I pause on the sidewalk for a minute, and then start walking, nonchalantly and with confidence, through the lines of parked vehicles. I proceed, looking left and right, hoping that I will come upon my car quickly. The last thing I want to do is look like a bumbling idiot, who doesn’t really know where he is going.
As a last resort, I press the button on my key fob, hoping the parking lights will flash. Don’t see anything light-up. No luck! Then I press the button again and I hear a car horn in the distance. I follow the noise, find my car and drive away, congratulating myself on my ability to successfully use high-tech instruments.
Unfortunately, one recent trip to the mall was almost a disaster.
I was in a hurry. After I parked the car in the middle of a long line of cars, I looked back before I walked into the store I was visiting. I was reassured because my bright red car stood out among the many cars of different colors. My purchase took longer than I thought it would, but as I left the store, my car seemed to be parked exactly where I left it.
I rushed through several lines of cars to get to mine. When I reached the car, I threw open the driver’s door and hopped in. At that very moment, a woman screamed! Holy cow! The woman was right next to me in the passenger seat. What a shock! I apologized profusely and jumped out, realizing that another red car had parked next to mine.
I hopped into my car promptly and backed out, embarrassed, smiling apologetically and waving in the hopes that the woman wasn’t too upset and would forgive me. On my way home, I thought there must be a lesson learned from this event. I got it! The lesson learned is this: Whenever your car is parked, even if you are a passenger, waiting for the driver, be sure you lock your doors!
Bob Gerard is a retired Army officer, professor emeritus at Mount St. Mary’s University, and author of “The Road to Catoctin Mountain.” He lives in Carlisle.