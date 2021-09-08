Community Voices: An accidental carjacking

I hate to park my car in a huge mall. So many hazards: Pulling in, backing out, being careful of other shoppers walking behind or in front of my car. Then, after parking somewhere in the midst of 100 or more vehicles, I need to make sure that I can remember where I parked so that I can find my car again.

It’s not easy, especially if my car is far from the entrance to the store I am planning to visit.

Usually, once I get out of my car, I carefully face the distant store and lock in my mind an imaginary path to and from that store. That way, I can find the car easily when I return from the store. However, sometimes in my haste, I forget to plan for returning, or perhaps I visit another store or two. Then, I’m suddenly facing all the many parked cars and wondering where mine is.

I pause on the sidewalk for a minute, and then start walking, nonchalantly and with confidence, through the lines of parked vehicles. I proceed, looking left and right, hoping that I will come upon my car quickly. The last thing I want to do is look like a bumbling idiot, who doesn’t really know where he is going.