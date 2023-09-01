Each year I have the privilege of addressing several audiences throughout the academic year and to offer my reflections on the civil rights movement. Through research and writing, I seek to make connections with our Carlisle community.

I found that after President Harry Truman issued Executive Order 9981, which directed the integration of the U.S. Armed Forces in July 1948, 15 years later the first African-American officers graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 1963. Coincidentally, that was the same year as the March on Washington and Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech given that August from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This summer is the 75th and 60th respective anniversaries of those seminal events in American history.

One can imagine the pride and anticipation that the two African-American officers felt with their War College graduation in June and, perhaps later with seeing the demonstration taking place in our nation’s capital and hearing Dr. King’s words for equal rights and justice. I offer the story of one of those two soldiers.

Otho van Exel was an officer of the New York Army National Guard. Born in Barbados, British West Indies, he was an immigrant and a citizen-soldier who served in segregated units during the Second World War. As a guardsman, he had a series of staff assignments within the 369th Coastal Artillery Regiment (Antiaircraft) (Colored), which deployed to the Asia-Pacific Theater of Operation. After the war, in July 1948, Executive Order 9981 “declared to be the policy of the president that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In September 1951, Lt. Col. van Exel began the first of four successive battalion and higher-level commands in the NYARNG. Promoted to colonel in July 1962, he commanded the 187th Artillery Group, immediately before, during and after his war college attendance.

On July 2, a year after van Exel’s War College graduation, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, thereby affirming the rights of all Americans (in and out of uniform) as full citizens of our nation. Van Exel retired in 1971 with a brevet promotion to Brigadier General.

Post-graduation, his fame did not come from combat in Vietnam, but from a battle on American soil.

In April 1964, Col. van Excel was a member of the NY Guard delegation to the annual convention of The Adjutants General Association of the United States in New Orleans, Louisiana. When he attempted to register for a room at the Roosevelt Hotel convention site, he was denied lodging because it was a segregated hotel, and he was a Negro. The National Guard leadership negotiated that van Exel could attend the business and social events, but he would not be allowed to stay overnight in the hotel.

This compromise was unacceptable to New York Gov. Nelson D. Rockefeller, who ordered the withdrawal of the 17-member NY delegation as did, in solidarity, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico for its 10-member delegation.

Appropriately, the Department of Defense directed that the 30 to 35 Army and Air Force active-duty officers leave and not participate in the convention. The Pentagon also directed the relocation of the convention to nearby Camp Leroy Johnson.

When interviewed back in his home state, van Exel “shrugged off the affair as normal” and said he felt “more sorry for the people down South than I do for myself.” He would continue to serve in the NY National Guard and headed a detachment focused on recruiting minorities into its Army National Guard units. Promoted to brigadier general and retired from NYARNG, van Exel died in 1975.

Service in the U.S. military provided great opportunities for van Exel — one of which was attendance at the Army War College here in Carlisle — and demonstrated that the Army was ahead of practices in American society. In response to the situation in New Orleans in April 1964, the Adjutant General of New York, Maj. Gen. A.C. O’Hara stated, “Discrimination at its best is a bad thing ... But it certainly is even more undesirable when the discrimination is against an officer in uniform who is ready to fight for his country and for the people who are discriminating against him.”