Community Voices: Abortion and poverty in post-Dobbs world

I do not believe my role as a social researcher is to persuade people about specific public policies. Both the natural and social sciences often fail to point to single solutions anyway, and besides, public policy is also based on things outside the scientific realm, such as subjective values and priorities. I believe my role is to examine the causes of social phenomena and evaluate both the pros and cons of different policy responses.

For full disclosure, I am uncomfortable with abortion and believe there are legitimate pro-life arguments. But I also believe there are legitimate pro-choice arguments as well. It is a complicated issue best dealt with in its real-world complexities rather than ideological absolutes.

The American public’s views on abortion are, in my estimation, a reasonable middle ground. According to Gallup, a majority (67%) of Americans want abortion legal in the first trimester, few in the second (36%) or third (20%) trimesters, and a large majority (75%) want third trimester exceptions for the life of the mother.

In the post-Dobbs world, however, abortion laws will vary considerably from state-to-state, from near-total bans in some to few restrictions in others. As an inequality scholar, I want to focus not on whether particular abortion laws are “right” or “wrong,” but instead examine how different policies will impact Americans.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, three-quarters of abortion patients are either poor (49%) or low-income (26%) and a majority are non-white. Many economists worry that new abortion restrictions may increase child poverty, single parenthood, child neglect/abuse and teen pregnancy.

Poor children fare worse than nonpoor ones across a broad range of measures, including educational attainment, economic productivity, social mobility, criminality and health, among others. What is sometimes missing in this conversation is that the larger nonpoor society is negatively impacted by child poverty as well.

A variety of studies have examined how child poverty economically impacts society, including one in the 1990s by the Children’s Defense Fund and one in the 2000s by Georgetown University economist Harry Holzer and his colleagues. A more recent study by Michael McLaughlin and Mark Rank provides a useful update to these previous findings.

In their 2018 study, they estimated the annual aggregate economic cost of child poverty in the U.S. to be between $823.8 billion and $1.03 trillion per year. This represents between 22-28% of the entire federal budget in the year analyzed.

This negative economic impact was due to the increased costs related to crime and incarceration (39% of total impact), reduced economic productivity (29%), poorer health (19%), child homelessness (9%) and child maltreatment (4%).

Additionally, the researchers estimated that for every dollar spent reducing child poverty, the U.S. would save between $7 and $12 with respect to the societal costs of poverty. They argued that:

“It is not a question of paying or not paying. Rather, it is a question of how we want to pay ... In making an investment up front to alleviate poverty, the evidence suggests that we will be repaid many times over by lowering the costs associated with a host of interrelated problems.”

There is ample evidence demonstrating how to reduce child poverty. We could look abroad, as a number of other wealthy countries regularly engineer much lower rates than the U.S. Or we could look no further than our own country just last year. Estimates from the Urban Institute suggest that the U.S. may have reduced child poverty in 2021 to 5.6%. If accurate, that would be the lowest on record. For some context, in the decade preceding the pandemic, the average child poverty rate was 16%.

This estimated child poverty reduction in 2021—down 81% from where it would have been (30.1%) without government aid—was due to a combination of traditional government assistance programs along with pandemic-related aid such as stimulus checks and child tax credits. We know how to drastically reduce child poverty because we just did it in 2021.

As a researcher, I do not wish to argue for or against a particular approach to abortion. I am simply asserting that a truly pro-life movement needs to think about the interests of all children, both before and after they are born. States instituting restrictive abortion policies after Dobbs should at least take a look at pairing those policies with expanded supports for economically insecure women and children.