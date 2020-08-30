Tyree: Will you be laboring on Labor Day?

I’m sure Labor Day will be more bearable for workers if the boss doesn’t pipe in TRIGGERING MUSIC, such as The Band harmonizing “Take a load off, Annie.” (“Ain’t no load coming off unless I get a new forklift and double overtime pay! Where’s the shop steward?”)

Certainly, we need to give a Labor Day shout-out to our nation’s first responders (paramedics, police officers, firefighters, that know-it-all kid who thinks he has to answer every %$#@ question, etc.).

I still haven’t made up my mind about how much glory we owe our nation’s LAST RESPONDERS. (“Sorry, we’re late. The car needed an oil change and I had three Big Gulps and Hunter finally talked me into looking at the map and…oh, he did? I’m glad it was a lovely service. So, would six months be too soon to call you up for a date?”)

Being self-employed is no guarantee of getting out of working on Labor Day. Dairy farmers in particular get no slack from the REAL bosses. (“It’s about time you showed up for our twice-daily meeting, Bubba. It would be an UDDER DISASTER if you skipped a milking. No, you don’t have to tip me for the humor. PLEASE don’t tip me!”)