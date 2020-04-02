Tyree: What will Easter 2021 be like?

The media and the authorities dutifully warn about virus scams, but it’s awkward nowadays to warn about the Prince of Lies. “If it feels good, do it” remains embedded in our self-destructive psyches.

We’re learning to identify “essential businesses,” but we seldom weigh the value of something as essential as our SOUL.

Yes, viruses and their economic impact call for bold, decisive action; but as the Empty Tomb captures at least the periphery of our attention, I hope we can learn from the business advice of Stephen Covey.

“The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”

“Christianity, if false, is of no importance, and if true, of infinite importance. The only thing it cannot be is moderately important.”—C.S. Lewis

