Tyree: What does the future hold for church attendance?

But he fails to distinguish between HAVING needs and RECOGNIZING needs.

People don’t NEED to hoard and increase their wall-to-wall clutter, settle for a humdrum love life, eat an unhealthy diet or neglect saving for retirement. But sometimes they just don’t recognize the problem or lack MOTIVATION to fix the situation.

Not all self-help books are created equal; but in general, I’m GLAD we have authors who can help us manage our time better, develop superior people skills, overcome addictions and make wiser money decisions.

RATIONALIZING one’s avoidance of formal worship is just as self-destructive as fabricating excuses to throw temper tantrums, languish in a dead-end job or flee from committed relationships.

With humility and love, I’ve tried to create something that will bulldoze through the obstacles and help good people reject BAD REASONING.

I’m not going to lie and promise this book is a cure-all. Whether it’s relationship issues, health advisories or political platforms, we all know people who absolutely will not listen to sound logic.

But I think the book can be ONE RESOURCE in your toolkit. And even if you fail to win someone over, you’ll have a clear conscience after having tried your best.