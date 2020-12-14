Tyree: What are you doing for Beethoven’s 250th birthday?

Beethoven was a prodigy and a genius in the days when being a genius actually meant something. (Nowadays, if you can Photoshop a selfie of yourself consuming the world’s largest Tide Pod between the time you lose your balance and the time you hit the pavement 30 stories below, you’re a certified genius and a tragic loss to the gene pool.)

Biography.com describes Beethoven as “the predominant musical figure in the transitional period between the Classical and Romantic eras.” (Granted, the competition wasn’t as fierce as you’ve been led to believe. “Be the predominant musical figure in the transitional period between the Classical and Romantic eras? I dunno. Does it come with vision and dental? Forget that!”)

The website goes on to laud Beethoven as “an innovator, widening the scope of sonata, symphony, concerto and quartet, and combining vocals and instruments in a new way.” Nothing about trashing hotel rooms or driving a carriage into the swimming pool, but nobody’s perfect.

Most of Beethoven’s greatest masterpieces were composed AFTER he began losing his hearing. Too bad we don’t have more perseverance in the face of adversity like that now. (“Finish my novel after a reviewer used my non-preferred pronoun??? All I’m writing is my signature on my disability check.”)