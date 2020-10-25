Tyree: Unanswered Halloween questions

Are you guilty of asking trick-or-treaters inane, clueless questions while dispensing candy? You know, questions such as “And who are YOU supposed to be?” Don’t be surprised if one of the little cherubs comes back with a response of “I’m SUPPOSED to be the third and last child in my family, but Mom and Dad had too much to drink at last year’s Halloween party, so…Got any more nosey questions?”

Granted, some homeowners are a little too kid-savvy to put up with any guff. (“We gave our grandkids a $400 toy submarine for Christmas last year and they played with the BOX. So, here’s a Snickers wrapper. Knock yourself out.”)

Do you think ghosts ever regret not leaving more explicit instructions about the quality of their burial shrouds? (“I wouldn’t be caught dead in anything less than a 250-thread-count sheet. Except I HAVE been caught dead in this bargain-store knockoff!”)