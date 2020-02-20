Tyree: So, have you made out your last will and testament?

I hope the document remains locked away unused for many years, but my brother and I finally got around to meeting with a lawyer and helping our mother make out her last will and testament.

I’m not going to knock it if you download a cheap do-it-yourself template from the internet, but don’t be surprised if your Hummel collection winds up in the hands of a Nigerian prince!

Yes, a professionally prepared will is the second-best way to make your explicit wishes known to your family, surpassed only by letting the Houston Astros pick up on your signals and relay them. (“Mom wants me to get the antique chest of drawers — or a curveball. Can’t quite make out the banging.”)

Dictating a will is one of many things that well-meaning folks procrastinate about. That’s why so many wills — after the kicking and screaming subsides — start out with “I leave to my eldest son my collection of batteries, which I never got around to putting into the smoke alarm. And his sister gets the closetful of pristine dental floss!”

People don’t relish slogging through all the minutiae and legalese of a will. Those who get their jollies discussing “appurtenances,” “codicils” and “testators” probably didn’t produce many heirs, anyway. Lots of restraining orders, but not many heirs.