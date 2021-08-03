Tyree: Have you visited a presidential home lately?

While in Santa Claus, Indiana to cool off at Holiday World, the Tyree family took a side trip to tour the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in nearby Lincoln City.

“But I thought Abraham Lincoln was from Kentucky!” a co-worker objected.

True, Honest Abe was born near Hodgenville in the Bluegrass State on Feb. 12, 1809, and he would make a name for himself as a storekeeper, lawyer and politician in Illinois, before settling in Washington, D.C. as chief executive. But from 1816 to 1830, the Thomas Lincoln family lived in a pioneer community in Indiana.

This is billed as the 16th president’s “formative years.” Alas, I am still in my formative years – forming ear hairs, forming superfluous chins… and emancipating my tummy every night when I arrive home from work. But I digress.

Coincidentally enough, the Tyrees wound up making this excursion via a traditional presidential thought process. (“What do YOU want to do next?” “I don’t know. What do YOU want to do next?” “I don’t know. Let’s flip a coin. Ooooo ... Luxembourg, you’re back on the Least Favored Nation list. And your ambassador has to cluck like a chicken!”)