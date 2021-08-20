Tyree: Have you thanked a school bus driver lately?

The stressful duties of bus drivers remind me of the Ann Richards quote “Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” Similarly, a bus driver does a lot of the things a principal does, only while navigating 10 tons of metal through heavy traffic.

Yes, bus drivers are trapped in a work environment where rubber bands and paper footballs fly freely, where No. 2 pencils are irresistibly drawn toward major arteries, where first-graders are exposed to birds-and-bees lectures by sophomores (“If the bee has dreamy hair and his own car for getting to a hypothetical minimum-wage job, just go for it”) and where more cheese is cut than in a five-star French restaurant.

Back in my day, someone might smuggle a pocketknife or live frog onto the bus. Today, you’re just as likely to hear someone explain, “I don’t mind sitting on the back seat. I have to make sure no one goes out the emergency exit anyway. I don’t know which is worse – gym class or running my human trafficking operation by myself while my brother has mono.”