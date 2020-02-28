Tyree: Did someone say colonoscopy?

I was nearly a decade late, but, yes, I finally summoned my intestinal fortitude and underwent a colonoscopy.

Some people procrastinate about diagnostic tests because they’re terrified of potential bad news (“That mole is NOT irregularly shaped; it’s shaped just like a basketball, and, um, about the same size”) or because they’re swayed by alarming anecdotes (“My mechanic’s cousin’s life coach got a colonoscopy once - and the next morning there was a hook hanging from his car door!”) or because they don’t realize modern medicine has replaced old techniques like the greased-ferret-going-in-and-taking-meticulous-notes method.

It was not a desire to be cantankerous that kept me away from the gastroenterologist for so long. My sincere plans to schedule a colonoscopy were continually thwarted by more pressing health issues, such as an enlarged prostate, a cracked vertebra, a sprained wrist from hitting the snooze alarm, etc.

I also lost valuable time when I decided to take my insurance company’s suggestion and compromise with one of those mail-in kits instead of a full-fledged colonoscopy. You know, where you put a sample in a special envelope and ship it to the lab. I must have flashed back to Cub Scout days, because I wound up lighting the envelope on fire, leaving it on the neighbor’s doorstep and ringing the doorbell.