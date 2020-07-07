Tyree: Consumers, do we really need all those choices?
Commentary

Tyree: Consumers, do we really need all those choices?

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear pandemic-battered readers,

As you try adapting to the New Normal, just hope no diehards are waiting to confuse you with a plethora of ADDITIONAL configurations.

It’s best just to suck it up and accept the NEW Normal rather than navigating a world of Classic Normal, Zero Calorie Normal, Satin Finish Normal, Fun-Size Normal, Gelcap Normal, Crunchy Normal, Non-Clumping Normal and Extra-Absorbent Normal with Wings.

Ever since getting assigned to inventory control at my day job, I’ve suffered in silence under the wretched excess of umpteen frivolous variations in consumer goods. I’m finally speaking up because the recent Wall Street Journal article “Betting That Less Is Now More” indicates that restaurants, factories and retailers are finding a silver lining in the efficiencies imposed upon them by COVID-19.

For the sake of simplifying training, minimizing assembly-line downtime and thwarting distribution bottlenecks, a not-insignificant percentage of the items dropped from restaurant menus and supermarket shelves because of COVID-19 may NEVER return.

Back in the days when moguls were moguls, Henry Ford allegedly said of the Model T, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black.” In more recent decades, however, companies have fallen all over themselves to pander to every consumer whim. Maybe it’s time for the jingle “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, special orders don’t upset us – but the guy waiting behind you in the drive-through lane may follow you and run your indecisive butt off an embankment.”

Even before the pandemic, grocers such as Aldi were generating profits via stores that were well-stocked but with considerably fewer than a gazillion choices in each product category. And department stores were discovering they could sell MORE hair dryers or coffee pots by offering three choices instead of an overwhelming 14.

This change also leads to decreased injuries in the parking lots, with fewer stupefied shoppers staggering into traffic. (“Get me an ambulance… No! Not that one! A free-range ambulance with gender-fluid gurneys and hypoallergenic siren…”)

Yes, I know variety is the spice of life. But that doesn’t do you much good if the SPICE SHELVES COLLAPSE under the weight of nonstop choices, or if you starve to death while debating different SPF levels of turmeric. (“Guess I’ll have to flip a coin. But all I have is pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and halves. I am so BORED. ZZZZZ…”)

Somehow our forefathers managed to survive with one pickle barrel and one flour barrel (and one dysentery medicine for when the pickles and flour didn’t sell out fast enough), but now we think we’re living in a Third World country if we can’t hand the clerk a list of rock-star demands. (“I’m causing a scene unless I get a bowl of M&Ms with kale DNA injected into every other molecule.”)

I don’t relish the thought of a nuclear war or cataclysmic natural disaster, but I’m sure I would find the bright side of mankind rebooting with basic necessities. I daresay we would eventually be able to have water, electricity, shelter and personal hygiene without the countless gauges, wattages, textures, concentrations and scents that we’ve come to lean on.

“Hi, mister zombie. Let me regale you with lectures on how we still need both 5/16-inch tools and 11/32-inch tools and…wait, you don’t want MY brain. You need one that’s single-use, semi-corrugated and…AIIIIEEEE!”

Danny Tyree

Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

  • Updated

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case
Columnists

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case

  • Updated

Commentators have been busy trying to discern what Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was up to when he joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Monday in striking down a Louisiana abortion law virtually identical to a Texas statute the court overturned in 2016. Was he cynically voting to save the Republican Party from the political fallout of an anti-abortion ruling? Or maybe a concern for the ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

  • Updated

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed
Columnists

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed

"DC should be a state. Pass it on." That's the message supporters of D.C. statehood pushed on social media late last week as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on D.C. statehood. And on June 26, for the first time in our nation's history, the majority-Democrat U.S. House of Representatives passed along party lines (save for a lone defection) a bill that would create the ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News