Tyree: Can you handle the truth about Easter trivia?

There was certainly nothing trivial about the events of that first Easter Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped magazines from cranking out baskets of Easter trivia year after year.

Admittedly, magazine writers are trapped on a hamster wheel of producing seasonal material. (“See the latest table settings for National Fasting Week!”)

The widening divide between the sacred and secular aspects of Easter apparently requires some dumbing down of the tidbits. Woman’s Day magazine thought it necessary to note that there’s no mention of an Easter Bunny in the Bible (although the bunnies WOULD be good at the “begetting” business).

Perhaps Woman’s Day should also have stipulated that there is no Island of Misfit Pharisees in the Bible. Or that no reputable prophet ever bellowed, “Verily, the unrighteous shall be as lost as last year’s Easter egg!”

According to Good Housekeeping, old superstitions held that if you wore new clothes on Easter, you would have good luck for the rest of the year. Of course, the EXCEPTION was the poor bozo who got trampled by the horse and carriage of clothiers who were laughing uncontrollably on their way to the bank.