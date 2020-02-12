Tyree: Can we please have more middlebrow citizens?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dad practiced the Old School traits of plugging along and “doing the right thing,” as contrasted with the current trend toward narcissistic, no-skin-in-the-game “virtue signaling.”

Dad tried his best to be a peacemaker and treat everyone the same. He did not spend every waking moment trying to verbally nuke the enemy or conjure ever-narrower subgroups of aggrieved parties.

Perhaps it’s a blessing that Dad has been spared the past two decades of polarization. On one side is an overabundance of over-educated, smarmy, silver-spoon elitists who dictate how the commoners should live. On the other side is a growing underclass of “here, hold my beer” nitwits who wallow in their ignorance and their crassness and give renewed life to the worst stereotypes.

This great nation owes much of its prosperity to people infused with wanderlust, who made fame and fortune the driving force of their lives. But the glue that holds America together is good, decent people who stay informed and try on a modest scale to make their families, churches, neighborhoods and communities a little better. Middlebrow citizens.