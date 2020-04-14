Tyree: Can we please have a few TV westerns, pardner?

Isn’t there room for a good ol’ “high noon” showdown amidst all the hype-filled competition shows? During the glory days of Westerns, when you saw someone wearing a mask, it meant there would be bank vaults exploding, stagecoaches careening and bullets flying. Now viewers settle for the thin gruel of “He wears a mask and he…he…be still, my beating heart…he SINGS.”

True, there are Western themes in science-fiction programs such as Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” but I still have a hankering for at least one or two low-tech series about owlhoots and varmints and sidewinders. As long as we don’t have to jazz them up by having the loner protagonist take along Baby Grizzled Prospector.

Granted, it would be an uphill battle to resuscitate the Western genre. To a large extent, producers, directors and writers have been so insulated in their world of churning out flashy urban dramas, they just don’t know how to produce a wide-open-spaces Western. (“I wish I hadn’t skimped on research. Horses do vote Republican, don’t they?”)

Potential showrunners would be loath to deal with today’s breed of nitpicky fact-checkers. (“The Washington Post gives that anachronistic use of post-1910 medical terminology four Pinocchios. No, wait – they’re building a campfire out of Pinocchio! Nooooo!”)