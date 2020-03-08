Tyree: Can rural roads be saved?

All federal, state and local agencies must make hard decisions about finite resources, but some places are less ashamed of their stinginess than others. (“Yes, we are a proud POTHOLE SANCTUARY STATE.”)

Many urbanites — unable to see past their subways and other forms of mass transit — demonstrate a dismaying lack of empathy for fellow Americans who live in “flyover country.” (“I didn’t FORCE them to live in the boonies. Granted, I’ve tried to force them to stop exploiting the vultures who eat roadkill, but I didn’t force them to live in the boonies.”)

Yes, many people treat rural drivers like second-class citizens. But as Shakespeare’s Shylock observed, “If you prick me, do I not bleed? If I meet you on a narrow road and you force me too far over against the crumbling shoulder, do I not plunge to a fiery death?”)

To be sure, open-minded city-dwellers can visit the hinterlands and really “click” with the locals and their needs. Their hearts are in the right place. (Or maybe their hearts have shifted to the LOWER INTESTINE REGION after hitting one bump too many.)