Bees are not alone in facing physical harm. The murder hornets’ stingers are long enough to penetrate a beekeeping suit. Aggressive group attacks kill up to 50 people a year in Japan (leading to the faddish popularity of the “Muhammad Ali hornet” designation: “Floats like a butterfly, stings like a &%$#@”), but luckily the hornets weren’t spotted in the United States prior to last autumn. This has not stopped the Chinese government from insisting that the killers were maliciously introduced into Asia by frontiersman Davy Crockett. (“It’s right there in the song: He killed him a samurai when he was only three.”)

So far, the hornets have been verified only in Washington state (and across the border in British Columbia). But you and I know this fact won’t stop the immediate proliferation of anecdotal sightings in all 50 states. (“I remember it distinctly. Thing scared me so bad I nearly spilled my sixth margarita! And it looked exactly like my cousin said his podiatrist’s brother-in-law’s love child described it.”)

At least the authorities have succeeded in pretty much debunking that report from Florida—the one about the woman’s grandson being carried around and around in the air by one of the gigantic insects. (“Ma’am, apparently that was the Dumbo ride at Disney World.”)