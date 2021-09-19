Thomas: You've got to be taught love

It’s true. We are all now considered members of cliques and groups that must be appeased, not individuals who are members of a union that must be preserved. We live in fear of offending anyone and being tarred with indelible stains of various -isms and -phobias. Who can safely describe what America means? Can anyone agree to a definition, or would they fear being attacked by others who have different ideas?

If you were asked what America means to you could you give an honest answer? Would it track with what it meant to our forebears? The Founding Fathers created a nation that was then, and remains today, an oasis in a sea of dictatorships, religious fanaticism, oppression of women and state-controlled media. To them, freedom was not just another word for nothing else to lose (Janis Joplin), but something to be gained and after that, safeguarded.