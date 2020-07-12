Thomas: Will lightning strike twice?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A myth says lightning never strikes twice in the same place. President Donald Trump appears to believe it can when it comes to replicating his narrow victory in 2016.

What is not a myth is that you can’t reproduce experiences, such as a sports contest. Even if you could bring back the same fans and put them in the same seats (unlikely with the pandemic) you could not replicate the emotions or the dramatic action of previous games.

Whether you believe polls or not, Trump seems behind in several categories that matter – suburban white women without a college degree, white men and there appears to have been a small decline in the most ardent and forgiving part of his base: evangelical Christians. He’s also not doing well in battleground states he won last time.

I know, the polls were wrong in 2016. In that year a lot of people did not take Trump seriously. Some apparently weren’t honest with pollsters. This year Trump’s opponents are taking him seriously, to the point of visceral hatred. It is one reason the major media resemble a propaganda arm of the Establishment, reporting nothing good the administration has done and ascribing the basest of motives to him.