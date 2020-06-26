Thomas: When the mob rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What did we think would happen once boundaries were destroyed?

The chaos plaguing the country today was inevitable after truth, standards and self-control were all but ignored by many in our society.

That great “philosopher,” the late Marilyn Monroe, was ahead of her time when she said, “When I was five, I think, that’s when I started wanting to be an actress. I loved to play. I didn’t like the world around me because it was kind of grim, but I loved to play house. It was like you could make your own boundaries.”

Making one’s own boundaries has led us to this moment. Truth has become subjective. The Constitution, some judges claim, is now open to interpretation, as we witnessed last week when a Supreme Court majority (6-3) again legislated from the bench when they redefined “sex” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act as meaning not simply gender, as in male and female, but sexual identity, as in gay and transgender.

After the Court’s 2015 ruling in favor of same-sex marriage (it was 5-4), polygamist groups said they would be next to demand equal treatment. What is to stop them? What if morals and laws evolve and conformity to the spirit of the age and opinion polls is what matters most?