Thomas: The Trump trial is bad drama

If the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump were a play it would close after one performance. The plot is known, the outcome is certain, and the drama is contrived.

If it were a film, it might be called “Fifty Angry Senate Democrats” (apologies to “12 Angry Men”), or the 2003 film with a title that seems to fit this current dud, “Runaway Jury.”

What’s the point? The point is to allow Democratic senators to make speeches that seem high-minded, but in reality are low political posturing.

Constitutional attorney John Whitehead is correct when he writes: “Impeaching Trump will accomplish very little, and it will not in any way improve the plight of the average American. It will only reinforce the spectacle and farce that have come to be synonymous with politics today.”

Trump’s lawyers used the phrase “unconstitutional political theater” in their filing requests that the Senate dismiss the one charge that the former president incited rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. Democrats fired back that Trump committed “the most grievous constitutional crime” ever committed by a U.S. president.

Somewhere Richard Nixon is smiling.