Thomas: The source of Republican problems

The purpose of politics is to win and to demonstrate one party’s ideas and policies are superior to those of the other party. If politics is only about being liked and praised, especially by one’s ideological adversaries, the party that adopts such a philosophy is doomed to perpetual defeat and to not have its positions – if it has them – taken seriously.

Democrats have been known since the Great Depression as the party of government, luring more and more voters by dispensing free stuff and promising to take care of them. Government has replaced individual responsibility and accountability. We now subsidize bad individual decisions and failure and penalize those who have succeeded by playing by what used to be called “the rules.”

For many, government has become an addiction with Democrats serving as “dealers.” Republicans have had only marginal success in countering this because they don’t seem to be able to come up with a set of unified policies and goals. Instead, the GOP has become like a protein shake dieters drink because it contains fewer calories. In too many cases, Republican positions resemble “Democrat-lite.” The growing debt is only one example. Republicans seek only to manage it, not reduce it.