Thomas: The Russians are coming (again)

The reason Democrats are again raising the prospect of Russian interference is to undermine the credibility of this year's election should Trump win again, as seems increasingly likely. Democrats have been unable to stomach, not only his 2016 election, but also his economic successes. They fear their party will lose what remaining but dwindling appeal it might still enjoy. That's why in the debates among Democratic presidential candidates one hears of an America that isn't recognizable to most citizens. For them, America is a bad country, a place of racism, sexism, inequality and misery only they can fix, though previous Democratic presidents who have made similar diagnoses of America's "faults" have done nothing to repair the damage to which they have arguably contributed. Trump appears to have stolen their issues and they have no fallback position.