Thomas: The Iran protests

Interviewed on ABC’s “This Week” last Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to minimize the significance of the demonstrations. Host George Stephanopoulos asked her if she supported the demonstrations and whether it would be good for the regime to collapse. She replied: “The protesters are protesting — as I understand it, this brand of protesters — about the fact that that plane went down. And many students were on that plane and these are largely students in the street.”

Come again?

The lunatic left, which increasingly dominates the Democratic Party, predictably took Iran’s side against their own country. Actress Rose McGowan tweeted: “Dear #Iran. The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52 percent of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.”