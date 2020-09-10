Thomas: The Anti-Trump campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cable networks, including Fox News, could talk of little else Labor Day weekend but the Atlantic magazine piece by Jeffrey Goldberg alleging President Trump had said Americans who have died in wars are “losers” and “suckers.” The comments allegedly were made two years ago during the president’s visit to France and have been denied by numerous current and former administration officials who say they were with the president and that he never said any of the things attributed to him.

So why are these allegations coming to light now? Do you have to ask?

This is the latest in a stream of political toxic waste being dumped into the campaign environment to harm the president’s re-election. With less than two months to go before November 3, opponents can be counted on to dump even more. Too bad there isn’t a political environmental protection agency. So far, none of it has worked. Most people have made their judgments about the president, his policies and character. The piling on by his detractors seems to have moved the needle hardly at all, especially in the battleground states, which are the only states that truly matter. According to Pew Research Center, the president’s approval ratings are “unusually stable … and deeply partisan.”