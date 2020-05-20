Thomas: Stealth legislation

Commenting on efforts to allow more time for members of Congress to read bills before voting on them, Quentin Kidd, Department of Political Science professor at Newport University has said: “I unfortunately don’t think that members of Congress will use that time reading the bill. They will use that time doing other things, and they will continue to do what most of them do right now, which is to pay attention to their staff or listen to what lobbyists say.”

Among the many outrageous components of this latest bill, as if $3 trillion dollars we don’t have and must be borrowed isn’t outrageous enough, is a provision that gives money to Democrats’ newest constituency, non-citizens or undocumented immigrants, which is how Democrats like to refer to them, who now have tax identification numbers.

In saying the bill is “dead on arrival,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) added, “It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously.”

And yet part of it will be taken seriously. Even McConnell acknowledged the inevitability of more spending (he’s also up for re-election) when he told The Wall Street Journal another bill is probably necessary.