Thomas: Save the media

I confess to a certain self-interest in today’s column. The media, especially newspapers, are in trouble. Conservatives like myself have been relentless in attacking their collective bias over the years, but as more of them fold or reduce staff, it is crucial the institution be saved.

Margaret Sullivan, a columnist for The Washington Post, has suggested that federal bailout money should be allocated to newspapers. That is an amusing suggestion since the world’s richest man, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, owns the Post. He could infuse some of his own money to prop up that reliably liberal paper.

In an age when fewer schoolchildren are taught civics, it is useful to recall that the press is the only profession mentioned in the Constitution’s First Amendment, which specifically forbids Congress from “abridging” freedom of the press.

The Founders were aware of newspapers’ tendency to print inaccurate, even outrageous, stories, but as Benjamin Franklin noted: “I am ... for freedom of the press, and against all violations of the constitution to silence by force and not by reason the complaints or criticisms, just or unjust, of our citizens against the conduct of their agents.”