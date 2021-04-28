Thomas: Power back to the people

“Power to the People” was a chant used by anti-war and civil rights protesters in the ’60s. John Lennon wrote a song with that title in 1971. The idea flowed from the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution which begins, “We the people.”

The concept behind that phrase was that the people, not the government, are sovereign and the government’s power is granted to it by the governed.

That has been reversed in our day as government has become evermore powerful, some would argue dictatorial, as demonstrated by restrictions on our liberties with the COVID-19 virus used as the excuse.

The government has also become expensive and remote from most people. Recall it was Ronald Reagan who said, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” How ancient that seems today, given government’s growth and reach.

According to conventionofstates.com, which tracks the progress of resolutions, 15 states have approved calling for a convention of the states to reign in what they believe is out-of-control government. The support of 34 states is needed. Thirty-eight states are required to ratify any proposed amendments. The website says seven states have approved a resolution in one of their legislative chambers and 22 state legislatures will consider doing so this year.