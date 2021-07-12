Thomas: Penalty for early withdrawal

President Biden and former president Trump, who first announced the withdrawal of U.S. forces, have said that America cannot engage in “nation building.” Even recent history has proved that true. The larger question is whether we can defend ourselves against further attacks on this country if Al-Qaida regroups and, with the help of Iran, stages another 9/11-type attack, or worse, this time with nuclear devices.

All wars cost money, lives and limbs. The question is whether the investment was worth it. Did it produce desired outcomes? At best the answer when it comes to Afghanistan is problematic. At worst, it is what The Economist magazine calls “a disaster.”

The Military Times reports on a study by the Cost of War Project, which found that the combined cost of our involvement in Afghanistan is over $2 trillion: “Those funds do not, however, include the amount the United States government is obligated to spend on lifetime care for American veterans of this war, nor does it include future interest payments on money borrowed to fund the war.”

The Cost of War Project also estimates “241,000 people have died because of the war in Afghanistan, which includes more than 2,400 American service members and at least 71,344 civilians.”

Will there be a “wall” to commemorate U.S. deaths? The Vietnam Veterans Memorial still haunts me when I visit it in Washington, D.C. I knew some people whose names are carved into the black granite wall. My name might have been one of them. As an Army enlisted man, I received orders for Vietnam, but managed to get re-assigned, thanks to my position at Armed Forces Radio in New York and contacts at the Pentagon. More than 58,300 others were not as fortunate. What did we learn from Vietnam? Obviously nothing because we have repeated history in Afghanistan. There was no “end game,” except to hold off the Taliban, an entity motivated by religious fervor that has no intention of quitting. If Al-Qaida regroups and another terror attack is launched against the U.S., what will be our response and who will be assigned blame?

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

