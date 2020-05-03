Thomas: Once upon a time in another America

No, we don’t want everyone to “fend for themselves,” but if government is to be involved in the lives of the poor, for example, the objective should be to help them become self-sustaining so they no longer need government. And if they continue to make wrong decisions harmful to themselves and to the country there should be consequences, not subsidies, to bring them to their senses.

The Journal story reminds readers of previous crises, when government expanded to meet military and civilian needs, but only partially returned to its constitutional boundaries when the threats ended. When people become addicted to government and see it as a cash machine, they become hooked.

Politicians then seek to outbid each other to prove their “compassion” and the debt grows with no end point. Massive debt has contributed to the collapse of great empires and superpowers in the past and there is no guarantee the U.S. will escape a similar fate if we don’t change our ways and expectations.