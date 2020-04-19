Thomas: Obama (finally) endorses Biden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It isn't like Joe Biden was former President Barack Obama's first choice for president.

Obama's video endorsement of Biden on Tuesday came after every other candidate had pulled out. He even waited for Bernie Sanders to suspend his campaign to endorse Biden. The "moderate" Obama and the formerly moderate Biden now appear to be in bed with the hard-left, Saul Alinsky, socialist wing of their party. In all of this, Sanders is the real winner because he has managed to pull the party so far left that it might qualify to open a headquarters in Havana, or even Moscow, where Sanders and his wife honeymooned.

Obama tried, but failed, to convince Biden not to run this year. According to The New York Times, Obama told Biden, "You don't have to do this, Joe, you really don't."

Biden wrote in his book that Obama talked him out of running in 2016 in order to clear a path for Hillary Clinton. Biden wrote that Obama "played up the appeal of leaving politics and gave little encouragement about a possible bid."

Again, according to The New York Times, Obama "offered every (2020 Democrat) candidate his counsel" and in December it leaked that the former president was secretly promoting then-candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to possible donors.