Thomas: Moderate, centrist - what do these mean?

Is it moderate to favor same-sex marriage? Is a person moderate who wants to raise your taxes, impose new regulations on your business, undercut the Second Amendment, increase spending (a bipartisan practice in Washington), control your health care and appoint judges who interpret the Constitution in ways that agree with their political agenda, rather than accept the document as written and the intentions of the Founders?

Asked at a town hall meeting in Iowa by Kristin Day, a self-described pro-life Democrat, if there was room in the party for someone like her, Pete Buttigieg basically said no.

The exchange as reported by The Washington Examiner continued with Buttigieg saying: "I respect where you are coming from and I hope to earn your vote, but I'm not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you. I am pro-choice, and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision."

The crowd applauded.

"Here's what I can tell you," Buttigieg continued. "I know that the difference in opinion that you and I have is one that we have come by honestly, and the best that I can offer... is that if we can't agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line and, in my view, it's the woman who's faced with that decision in her own life."