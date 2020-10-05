Thomas: Lessons from the virus

If he recovers — and everyone with an ounce of goodwill for a fellow human being should hope he does — he should not engage in triumphalism, as if he is Superman, but deliver a nationally televised address saying what he has learned from the experience and what the country can also learn.

The first lesson is that no one is guaranteed complete immunity from the virus. Democrats and foreign leaders have been infected, too. Wearing masks, frequent handwashing and practicing social distancing does help. It is why the number of daily cases is declining in a few places (although in the past few days some states are reporting slight upticks in new cases and hospital admissions).

The president might also appeal to former Vice President Joe Biden, who properly pulled Trump attack ads last Friday afternoon, following the White House announcement, to take the virus off the table as a campaign issue and stop the blame game, though CBS News reports, “It may take a little time to pull all of the ads down.” It would be a rare moment of cooperation between fellow countrymen.

The second lesson is that Americans have sympathy, even empathy, for people who have overcome challenges. That is at the heart of one of Biden’s campaign ads about the death of his first wife and daughter in a car accident. We admire such people. It is part of the American story and in our DNA.