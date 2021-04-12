Thomas: I’m a capitalist, Mr. President, but you’re not

Back in the day when “Saturday Night Live” was funny, Chevy Chase would open the “Weekend Update” segment by saying, “I’m Chevy Chase … and you’re not.”

That line came to mind over President Biden’s massive tax-and-spend proposals, which are unlike anything since FDR, after whom Biden appears to be modeling himself. The president thinks he’s a capitalist … but he’s not.

In a very short time, we have regressed from Ronald Reagan’s “government is not the solution to our problem, government IS our problem” and Bill Clinton’s declaration that “the era of big government is over” to Biden’s belief that the era of big government is just beginning.

Let’s define two terms. First, capitalism: “an economic system in which investment in and ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange of wealth is made and maintained chiefly by private individuals or corporations, especially as contrasted to cooperatively or state-owned means of wealth.”

Now, socialism: “a theory or system of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of production and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually through a centralized government.”