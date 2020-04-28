Thomas: Attitude then and now

Some of us complain about having to line up to get into supermarkets, wear masks or practice social distancing. Those earlier generations had ration books and did without a lot of food and conveniences they had once enjoyed. And they endured it for 15 years, from 1930 when the Great Depression began to really grip the country to V-J Day in 1945. Some experienced hard times for several years after the war ended.

Part of this complaining, I think, is that those of us who have benefited from their sacrifices have never had to experience what they did. That was one of the motivations behind their "doing without," wasn't it, in order that their children and grandchildren wouldn't have to?

That has been a blessing and a curse. Never having been required to sacrifice for anything and told we should always expect more and better of everything, we feel our right of entitlement has been unfairly stolen from us. Not knowing what sacrifice looks like we are unable to react to it in a positive way, a way that is more likely to lift us from our current circumstances, or at least sustain us in them. Those previous generations would shake their heads at how we are reacting to current economic challenges.