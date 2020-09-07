Thomas: Another day older and deeper in debt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reports the American government will soon reach a debt level equaling its entire gross domestic product. It will be the largest since 1945, the year World War II ended.

The pandemic is partially responsible, but it is too easy an excuse to blame a virus for politicians of both parties to stop spending and reduce debt. The federal government continues to take in record amounts of revenue, but it goes out the Treasury’s door as fast as it comes in, riding the crest of a wave of borrowed money because very few in Washington ever speak of the harm debt causes. The sole interest of too many politicians is re-election and spending is their ticket to electoral success.

How many times have we seen what happens to elected officials who attempt to reduce the rate of increased spending, not cut spending itself? They are demonized by the opposition as being uncaring toward the poor, children, the elderly, etc. No wonder they are afraid to do anything. They put their careers ahead of the welfare of the nation.

It isn’t that we don’t have sufficient warnings and examples from the Founders to contemporary political leaders about the dangers of debt. It is that the politicians and those who elect and benefit from their largesse refuse to heed those warnings.