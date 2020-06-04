Sanchez: Without proper leadership and data, summer fun could be an incubator for more COVID-19 cases

The elected leadership failures start at the White House, with a president who is more concerned about his lies being noted by Twitter, than he is about Americans dying — either by a pandemic or violence perpetrated by police. It’s unconscionable, but hardly unexpected from President Trump.

He’s an utter disaster. But far too many elected officials, primarily in the GOP, fear his wrath directed at them, more than they fear the virus.

In such a leadership vacuum, emerging science will further confuse, rather than enlighten. Recent findings from Dr. Lydia Bourouiba, a researcher at theMassachusetts Institute of Technology, suggest that even six feet of social distancing may not be effective in containing the spread of the virus. Scientists are also homing in on the belief that the virus is often spread by seemingly healthy, asymptomatic people.

These insights ought to be presented to the owner of one Ozark bar who contended that he had monitored people’s temperatures as they entered (turning away people with a temperature higher than 100.4°F, the medical criteria for a fever) a move that could have merely pushed the infected into the pool area. Would you like a tequila shot with that virus?