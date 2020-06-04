Sanchez: Without proper leadership and data, summer fun could be an incubator for more COVID-19 cases

If I may, I’d like to paint a picture of a typical weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.
People will come for some of the best bass fishing in the nation. That much you might expect from such an expansive waterway. The lake is where fishing guides with near clairvoyant skills establish decades-long relationships with their clients, people who pay good money to take their boats onto the water. Back on land, some of those same anglers (many of whom own second homes on the waterfront), might open a bottle of imported wine, aged courtesy of the coopers in the region using Missouri white oak.
None of this resembles the Lake of the Ozarks that you likely read about or saw with your own eyes this past Memorial Day weekend. That version of packed swimming pool bars with people completely oblivious to the pandemic is also true, but fleetingly, through the summer months.
Drone coverage showed people boozing and cavorting without a care toward the fact that within days, headlines would note that 100,000 of their fellow Americans would be dead due to the virus that they thumbed their noses at during the holiday.
Most Missourians are mortified. They know the scene will repeat itself every weekend of the summer. The sheer idiocy of the lake scene heightens by the day. Extrapolated, it frames where the nation stands now — desperately trying to safely reopen carefully while some people flaunt any guidelines.
Straddling this line effectively will require changing Americans’ behavior. Indeed, changing people’s actions, first by affecting their attitudes, is more imperative right now than the vaccine, which is still months if not years away.
But that battle, as the Missouri crowds give testament to, is already lost for whole swaths of the public. In addition, the situation is further complicated by emerging data about the virus and missteps already being committed in the compilation and recording of that data.
Missouri is one of several states that recently admitted to undercounting coronavirus cases by combining the antibody and viral tests results in its reporting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar gaff, a mistake that inflated the nation’s testing numbers.
Criteria for who even qualifies as a coronavirus death isn’t uniform and continues to shift. And some hospitals and industries are refusing to report their data.
If authorities can’t or won’t be reliable with data or compelling healthcare providers to disclose new developments, of course there will be blowback to any type of order or guidance about social behavior. Their fecklessness makes it easier for those seeking an excuse to dodge the call to be socially responsible.
Here’s how one Columbia University public health expert, Irwin Redlener, framed that national dilemma to Politico: “All these stories about undercounts, overcounts, miscounts, are undermining our ability to deal with the pandemic.” Redlener went on to describe an “unheard of level of chaos in the data, the protocols, the information.”
The elected leadership failures start at the White House, with a president who is more concerned about his lies being noted by Twitter, than he is about Americans dying — either by a pandemic or violence perpetrated by police. It’s unconscionable, but hardly unexpected from President Trump.
He’s an utter disaster. But far too many elected officials, primarily in the GOP, fear his wrath directed at them, more than they fear the virus.
In such a leadership vacuum, emerging science will further confuse, rather than enlighten. Recent findings from Dr. Lydia Bourouiba, a researcher at theMassachusetts Institute of Technology, suggest that even six feet of social distancing may not be effective in containing the spread of the virus. Scientists are also homing in on the belief that the virus is often spread by seemingly healthy, asymptomatic people.
These insights ought to be presented to the owner of one Ozark bar who contended that he had monitored people’s temperatures as they entered (turning away people with a temperature higher than 100.4°F, the medical criteria for a fever) a move that could have merely pushed the infected into the pool area. Would you like a tequila shot with that virus?
But even blinding (or un-blinding as it were) someone with science may not do much good to curb crowded events. It’s also likely that those bold enough to party at the Lake of the Ozarks in late May are not self-quarantining after returning home, to other areas in Missouri as well as nearby states like Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.
And those people have like-minded counterparts across the nation, all but being waved into crowded public spaces as the warmth of summertime draws near.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter
@msanchezcolumn.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!