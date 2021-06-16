Sanchez: Will Black Lives Matter in the summer of 2021?

Consider all of last year prep for what lies ahead in summer 2021. Brace yourself to be challenged as things are about to get rough across America. The next viral controversial police shooting will soon occur, if it hasn’t already.

Police shoot and kill nearly 1,000 people a year. Many cases are questionable under honest assessments. George Floyd’s murder stands outside of the so-called “gray area” of these tragedies — it was straightfowardly heinous and utterly preventable. However, the next case will likely be less clear.

The person, probably a Black man, will be just as dead. His family just as devastated. Black activists, people who have spent their lives working to prevent such deaths, will be justifiably enraged. Will white gazes be averted, their attention less rapt this time around? Will they be able to sustain their fledgling activism through another protest-filled summer? We’ll see.

It’s unquestionable that many white Americans had their moral compass shaken by Floyd’s murder. To watch a man have the life literally choked out of him, that was a step too far to ignore. But generally, across the country, many white people are safely isolated from the brutal ways that policing looks different for people of color.