Sanchez: What's at stake in the fight for $15? More than a higher salary

That’s the same assessment they’ve been making for the past decade. It’s just that in 2021, there’s a pandemic to take some blame for their inaction.

Fast food executives argue that kiosks will replace workers who are too costly and that tenuously thin productivity vs. labor scales can’t absorb even phasing to $15 by 2025.

Those arguments were bolstered by the Congressional Budget Office, which predicted 900,000 would be lifted out of poverty by the defeated proposal, but that another 1.4 million jobs would be lost.

No one view captures every consideration and there are many variables. But context is often skipped.

If adjusted for productivity, the minimum wage should be at about $24 an hour, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research. Wages stopped keeping up with production around 1968. And productivity is not the same as inflation, another huge factor.

At the same time, the entire job market, along with the demographics of the nation, have shifted. About half of minimum wage earners are over 25 years of age. They’re not all teenagers on their way to college and lifetimes of middle class earnings.

And low wage jobs are an ever-increasing sector, dominated by a few giants like Walmart and McDonald’s.