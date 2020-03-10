Sanchez: What Biden needs to learn from Sanders

Joe Biden doesn't yet have a lock on the Democratic presidential nomination, but conversations on the subject have taken on a grim inevitability.

Not in all quarters, perhaps. Sen. Bernie Sanders battles on, and his fervent supporters remain fixed on his vision of a revolution in American politics that will upend corporate power in America and replace it with more equity for the common good.

But the delegate math turned markedly in Biden's favor last week, and the final candidate who was not a white, male septuagenarian dropped out of the race. And with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's exit, Democrats woke up to the realization that if their man is to win the general election, they're going to have to patch things up between two party factions that don't much like each other.

Sanders' voters are largely young, energetic and doggedly loyal. The party's greatest fear ought to be that they'll stay home in November. Indeed, Biden will need Sanders' supporters to win the White House.

To capture Sanders' legions of younger, progressive millennial voters, Biden has to engage them on healthcare. He needs to do it in a way that isn't condescending and yet infuses some realism about how difficult dramatic shifts in healthcare are to obtain. As the coronavirus continues to spread, he's likely to get that chance.